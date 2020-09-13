Bar and breweries reopening despite massive increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing bars and breweries to open back up at 50 percent capacity on Monday despite the fact that Florida is showing a 1,030 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since he greenlighted Phase Two of his reopening plan less than three and a half months ago.
As of Sunday morning, 663,994 cases had been identified across the state. On June 3 when the governor first allowed bars and pubs to reopen at 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside, the state was reporting 58,764 cases – a difference of 605,230.
That original order allowing bars and pubs that don’t serve food to reopen was short-lived, as DeSantis ordered them closed again on June 26 when the state was reporting 122,960 cases. Since then, the governor and Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, have spent time meeting with bar and brewery owners to formulate the reopening plan that goes into effect Monday morning.
DeSantis on Sept. 3 held a roundtable discussion at the Green Bench Brewing Company in St. Petersburg about the future of bars and breweries across the state. He said a “huge portion” of job losses in Florida since the pandemic started in March have been in the hospitality industry. He also said he had told Beshears that he wanted every business in Florida up and running and it was essential to get to “yes” on the reopening of bars and breweries.
Beshears said he had listened to many stories of struggle among bar and brewery owners and seen firsthand their commitment to making health and safety a priority when reopening. He added that it’s “vital” to reopen that segment of Florida’s hospitality industry that has “endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”
Not surprisingly, the number of cases across Florida aren’t the only statistics that are much different today than when DeSantis first reopened Florida. On June 3, Florida was reporting 2,566 deaths and 10,525 people hospitalized. As of Sunday, those numbers had ballooned to 12,764 deaths and 41,297 people requiring some form of hospital care. That’s a 397 percent increase in deaths and a 292 percent increase in hospitalizations.
In the tri-county area on June 3, there were 39 deaths and 158 people hospitalized. Those numbers have now increased to 450 deaths and 1,600 hospitalized. Those mark a 1,054 percent increase in deaths and 913 percent increase in those needing hospital care.
In The Villages, 578 total cases were being reported Sunday. Another 2,810 were identified in the surrounding communities of Leesburg (1,156), Wildwood (395), Summerfield (355), Belleview (335), Lady Lake (271), Fruitland Park (141), Oxford (119) and the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County (38). That brings the total number of cases in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown to 3,388.
