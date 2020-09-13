COVID-19 forces cancellation of Dollars for Scholars’ annual fundraising show

Another local stage production has been canceled due to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.

Jim “Z-man” Zurak has announced the “Starry Starry 2020” benefit for Dollars for Scholars set for Nov. 7 at the Savannah Center has been called off.

“I am very disappointed to advise that the Coronavirus social distancing bug has forced the cancellation of the Nov. 7 staging of ‘Starry 2020,’” he stated in an email. “We look forward to a hoped-for return of a ‘Starry 2021’ in November of 2021.

“Until then, a sincere thank you to all our audience members who have helped raise over $550,000 in scholarship funds for graduating seniors in our two local high schools over the past 10 years.”

The Starry shows annually feature a wide-array of talented acts in The Villages. Among the headliners for this year were Clark Barrios and Impulse, Dawn and Ralph DiNome and the Flashback Band, and the Forever Young vocal group.