Sunday, September 13, 2020
82.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Don’t believe ‘sky-is-falling’ reporting from AP on Greenland’s ice

John Shewchuk

John Shewchuk

Numerous papers across America posted yet another climate alarmist article by the Associated Press (AP) on Aug. 22 called “That’s amazing: Greenland Lost 586 Billion Tons of Ice in 2019.”  So what. This is exactly what is expected during our current Interglacial Warming Period. Glaciers melt … sea levels rise.  No big deal.  The “AP” must be hard up for “scary” news.  This is no different than posting an article saying … “That’s amazing: Snows melt and rivers rise as warm spring temperatures arrive.” As Joe would say … “come on man.”  The “AP” may as well call themselves the “Alien Press” for out-of-this-world trivia.

Let’s not forget why Greenland was called Green-Land in the first place. Just ask the Vikings, who eventually had to leave because it got Too Cold. Unfortunately, the alarmists want you to forget, or even prevent you from knowing about the cyclic nature of our climate — because then they can’t scare you.  During the past million or so years we’ve been in an Ice Age, where our earth has experienced numerous cycles of Glaciation cold periods and Interglacial warm periods.  During each cycle the oceans rose and fell nearly 400 feet as glaciers retreated and advanced. 

A recently completed ice core drilling project in Greenland, called NEEM, found that during the last Interglacial warm period, Greenland was nearly 8 degrees Celsius warmer than today.  During that time, there was much less ice and the oceans were 20-30 feet higher than today. So beware of childish, sky-is-falling AP climate news, and enjoy global warming while it lasts, because the alternative is quite chilling.

Villager John Shewchuk is a retired Certified Consulting Meteorologist.

Related Articles

Opinions

Rich history of The Villages means nothing to the Morse Millennials

There’s no other way to say it: Villages Founder Harold Schwartz would roll over in his grave if he knew his great-grandchildren – the Morse Millennials – were about to inundate his beloved retirement community with apartments.
Read more
Opinions

Traffic control

Columnist Barry Evans looks at the evolution of the traffic signal and he wonders out loud why traffic engineers in Sumter County are so left-turn oriented.
Read more
Opinions

AARP poll shows Floridians have faith in voting by mail

Despite partisan in-fighting over election methods, voting by mail remains the most popular choice of voting methods in the Nov. 3 elections, according to an AARP Florida/Florida Politics poll.
Read more
Opinions

First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

First Lady Melania Trump is ready to show off the White House again. Congressman Daniel Webster has details, including a link where you can sign up for your tour.
Read more
Health

Benefits of more activity

Dr. Gabe Mirkin says that a key to prolonging your life and preventing disease is to keep on moving. He's got a look at the science to back up that theory.
Read more
Health

Chadwick Boseman of ‘The Black Panther’ loses battle with colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman of "The Black Panther" fame has lost his battle with colon cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of this talented actor who has been lost at such a young age.
Read more
Opinions

Why I voted the way that I did on the Hacienda agenda item

Amenity Authority Committee member Carl Bell, writing in an Opinion piece, explains his vote last month on Hacienda Hills.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.
Read more
Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Storm South of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages

This storm was spotted south of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Jean Latimer for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Was $5.8 million no-bid contract in best interests of Sumter County taxpayers?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident attended a Sumter County Commission meeting last week and asked some pointed questions about a $5.8 million no-bid contract inked with a friend of the Morse family. Her questions were not answered by commissioners. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Don’t believe ‘sky-is-falling’ reporting from AP on Greenland’s ice

Columnist John Shewchuk warns that we should not believe the "sky-is-falling" reporting from the Associated Press on Greenland’s ice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages’ town squares still silent while live music thrives at Fenney

Live entertainment can be found in The Villages amid the COVID-19 pandemic but to the dismay of many residents, it’s not at any of the three town squares. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has the story.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be reported in The Villages and the tri-county area.
Read more
Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 10.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Was $5.8 million no-bid contract in best interests of Sumter County taxpayers?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident attended a Sumter County Commission meeting last week and asked some pointed questions about a $5.8 million no-bid contract inked with a friend of the Morse family. Her questions were not answered by commissioners. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sacrificing our quality of life for profit

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says “broken promises” sums up the Developer’s action over the past five years.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Welcome to The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident offers a “welcome” to New Yorkers and other northerners fleeing to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man sought in connection with scuffle at Villages Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who got into a scuffle with another person at a Villages grocery store.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifting suspect arrested at Target has history of theft in The Villages

A shoplifting suspect arrested at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza has a history of theft in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seeking public’s help in nabbing box fan bandit

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a thief who recently stole a box fan from a local discount store.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,255FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,629FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
82.1 ° F
83 °
81 °
83 %
3.2mph
1 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
91 °
Thu
91 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment