Kenneth G. Schwefler

Kenneth Gordon Schwefler passed away on September 6, 2020. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol, his brother, Doug Schwefler of Simi Valley, CA, sons Jeff Schwefler and his wife, Christine, of Dunstable, MA, Mike Schwefler and his wife, Liz, of Pocasset, MA, and daughters Dana Bresnahan and her husband, Kevin, of Ayer, and Jennifer New of Ayer and her friend, Scott Haefner of Lunenburg, MA. Grandfather of Nolan, Douglas, Betsy, Brendan, Nicholas, Conor, Quinn, Zachary, Cole, Taylor, Isabel and Ryan. Preceded in death by his sister Judy.

Born in New York City to Charlotte and Gordon Schwefler, Ken grew up in Yonkers, NY, and spent summers at Lake Oscaleta, NY. He met Carol at Peach Lake in North Salem, NY, graduated from Syracuse University (on a swimming scholarship), and served four years as an officer in the Navy stationed in Charleston, SC, and Newport, RI. Upon discharge from the service he worked as a Technical Sales Representative for Eastman Kodak Company for 31 years residing in Rochester, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, West Redding, CT, and Boxford, MA.

While the kids were very young Ken built a ski chalet in Vermont to pursue his love of skiing. The family spent many years on Long Lake in Harrison, ME, where he enjoyed boating, especially sailing his Hobie Cat catamaran. He was so proud of his four children and loved being a Dad. In recent years spending time with the grandkids was always special. After retirement Ken and Carol traveled the country for five years in a motorhome visiting the National Parks. Then, it was on to The Villages in Florida as “snowbirds” where Ken played golf several times a week. In fact, he got his only Hole-in-One the last time he played in

April.

A private graveside service will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne and a celebration of life will be hosted by the family next year. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ken’s memory to the Dana- Farber Cancer Institute in Boston at www.dana-farber.org/gift.