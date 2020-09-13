Sunday, September 13, 2020
Political signs and flags are not ‘content neutral’

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I drove by a house today which had a political flag in the yard which had the slogan “enough of the bullshit.” When I called The Villages MMT, I was told flags were OK because they were “content neutral.”
I don’t care if its a Biden flag or Trump flag, that is NOT content neutral. I have also noticed political signs on lawns and in windows.
The Villages should either enforce the rules for everyone or not. I do not want my grandkids seeing this garbage. The content neutral comment was just ridiculous.

John Lanza
Village of Pine Hills

 

