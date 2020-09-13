Sunday, September 13, 2020
78 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

The Villages goes over head of magistrate in fight to rein in rogue sales agents

Meta Minton

The Villages is going over the head of a U.S. magistrate in an ongoing legal fight to rein in rogue sales agents who went their own way.

Properties of The Villages last week filed a renewed motion for a preliminary injunction against former top producers Christopher Day and Jason Kranz, founders of nascent real estate firm, KD Premier Realty.

The pair, who last year left lucrative sales positions at Properties of The Villages to found their own firm, won a crucial victory last month when U.S. Magistrate Judge Philip Lammens recommended that Properties of The Villages’ motion for a preliminary injunction be denied. If The Villages had won the preliminary injunction, KD Premier Realty could have been shut down.

In its latest motion, Properties of The Villages seeks to have the judge overrule the magistrate’s recommendation against granting the motion for preliminary injunction and halt the activities of KD Premier Realty.

Chris Day and Jason Kranz are running a real estate venture in the crosshairs of Properties of The Villages.

Properties of The Villages wants to enforce a 24-month non-compete clause and claims Day, Kranz and the sales people who followed them into the new venture benefitted from confidential information and “customer goodwill” built up by The Villages. Day, Kranz and other former Properties of The Villages independent contractors have maintained they were treated more like employees, forced to ride the trolley, memorize and never deviate from tightly-written scripts and act as “Uber and skycap” for prospective homebuyers.

In the latest motion on behalf of The Villages, attorney Patrick Muldowney argues that Day and Kranz gained an edge in their new real estate venture thanks to their prior careers with Properties of The Villages.

“Defendants gained incredible advantages in The Villages community through their association with Properties of The Villages,” Muldowney wrote in the motion. “Put simply, (Day and Kranz) are competing with business interests that do not belong to them.”

Properties of The Villages alleges that the pair are in a position to “take unfair advantage of Properties of The Villages.”

During their time at Properties of The Villages, Day and Kranz were leaders in the sales department. By their own estimates, Day was earning $500,000 per year and Kranz said he made in excess of $400,000.

“Without question, (they) were able to use years of accumulated knowledge and know-how obtained from Properties of The Villages to hit the ground running. Soon after starting their business, defendants targeted the Properties of The Villages community and the majority of their listings are now there,” Muldowney wrote in the motion.

Properties of The Villages did not want to see Day and Kranz leave the organization.

Kranz, whose wife Angela was also working at Properties of The Villages, described in a deposition how Vice President of The Villages Jennifer Parr waged war with the couple and used as a bargaining chip their children’s enrollment in The Villages Charter School.

A year before his 2019 departure, Kranz had a heart-to-heart conversation with Parr about his aspirations to achieve more in his role at Properties of The Villages. He had sold 118 homes in the previous 12 months and wanted to reach 200 sales.

Parr bluntly rejected his plan and Kranz testified in the deposition, it “crushed my spirit.”

Kranz began looking at other opportunities including at a firm in Tampa, where the couple had two daughters attending the University of South Florida. That search hit a major snag when Parr discovered that Kranz was shopping his talents.

“Actually, the whole thing came crashing down on me a little bit with the conversation with Jennifer Parr. She knew I was out there looking,” Kranz said in the deposition.

Jennifer Parr

He described a conversation with Parr, daughter of Gary Morse and mother of actress Megan Boone of NBC-TV’s “The Blacklist.”   

“It started off with what I was trying to pursue, and I — my wife was going to stay here at The Villages, and it was stopped abruptly, and she asked how my kids liked the school. And my wife started crying, and I knew exactly what that meant and it felt like a threat to me,” Kranz said.

He said there was no question what Parr was implying with regard to his two youngest children who were enrolled at The Villages Charter School.

“My kids would be kicked out of school. My wife would be fired and my kids would be kicked out of school if I did this,” he said in the deposition.

“They proceeded to call the school to make sure my kids were kicked out of the school because we didn’t qualify anymore with two days before Christmas break, two days to find a job that qualified for the school. And we did that,” Kranz said.

His wife landed a 20-hour per week job as a hostess at Lopez Legacy Country Club, thus sparing the family the potential humiliation of being ejected from the charter school.

At that time, Kranz decided to “recommit” to Properties of The Villages and phoned Parr on a Sunday. He and his wife met with Parr the following Tuesday

Kranz testified that Parr hugged his wife and said, “We got him now, Momma.”

In his deposition, Day described a toxic work environment at Properties of The Villages.

In Kranz, Day found a kindred spirit.

“I think when you’re a top producer of The Villages, you talk to a lot of other top producers. And I know him and I were both not happy with what we were seeing in the direction of the company,” Day said in his deposition.

They reached the breaking point in December and both sent out bombshell emails to their colleagues, announcing their departures.

“The controls, the scheduling, the fear, the manipulation, the toxic work environment, they were all things I had to leave at the end,” Day said in the deposition.

Related Articles

News

Villager rips out illicit artificial turf grass but still facing $1,300 in fines

A Villager has ripped out illicit artificial turf grass at her home, but is still facing $1,300 in fines.
Read more
Health

Bar and breweries reopening despite massive increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing bars and breweries to open back up at 50 percent capacity on Monday despite the fact that Florida is showing a 1,030 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since he greenlighted Phase Two of his reopening plan less than three and a half months ago.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents lose battle with COVID-19 as Florida adds 2,423 cases

Six more local residents have become victims of COVID-19 as the tri-county area added 65 cases and the state saw a jump of 2,423 positive results.
Read more
News

Defeated Sumter commissioner transfers nearly $10,000 in campaign money to GOP

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has transferred nearly $10,000 in leftover cash in his campaign warchest to the GOP.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Crime

Nasty tiff with gal pal over Facebook post lands Summerfield man in jail

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday night after an altercation with his lady friend over a social media post.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man free on bond in homicide case jailed after latest gun incident

A Wildwood man free on bond in an attempted homicide case is back behind bars after a new incident involving an alleged firearm threat.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager rips out illicit artificial turf grass but still facing $1,300 in fines

A Villager has ripped out illicit artificial turf grass at her home, but is still facing $1,300 in fines.
Read more
Health

Bar and breweries reopening despite massive increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing bars and breweries to open back up at 50 percent capacity on Monday despite the fact that Florida is showing a 1,030 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since he greenlighted Phase Two of his reopening plan less than three and a half months ago.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Family of Raccoons Having a Snack on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course

This family of raccoons was having a snack next to Hole #9 on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Storm South of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages

This storm was spotted south of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Jean Latimer for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Political signs and flags are not ‘content neutral’

A Village of Pine Hills resident made a call about political flags flying in The Villages. The answer he got was “ridiculous.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Don’t believe ‘sky-is-falling’ reporting from AP on Greenland’s ice

Columnist John Shewchuk warns that we should not believe the "sky-is-falling" reporting from the Associated Press on Greenland’s ice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages goes over head of magistrate in fight to rein in rogue sales agents

The Villages is going over the head of a U.S. magistrate in an ongoing legal fight to rein in rogue sales agents who went their own way.
Read more
News

Villager rips out illicit artificial turf grass but still facing $1,300 in fines

A Villager has ripped out illicit artificial turf grass at her home, but is still facing $1,300 in fines.
Read more
Health

Bar and breweries reopening despite massive increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing bars and breweries to open back up at 50 percent capacity on Monday despite the fact that Florida is showing a 1,030 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since he greenlighted Phase Two of his reopening plan less than three and a half months ago.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Political signs and flags are not ‘content neutral’

A Village of Pine Hills resident made a call about political flags flying in The Villages. The answer he got was “ridiculous.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter County Commission’s $5.8 million no bid contract should be investigated

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident weighs in on a $5.8 million no bid contract handed out last week by the Sumter County Commission.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bad Parking makes it difficult for the wheelchair bound

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Bad Parking isn’t funny. She has a husband who is wheelchair bound and she isn’t laughing.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.
Read more
Crime

Nasty tiff with gal pal over Facebook post lands Summerfield man in jail

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday night after an altercation with his lady friend over a social media post.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man free on bond in homicide case jailed after latest gun incident

A Wildwood man free on bond in an attempted homicide case is back behind bars after a new incident involving an alleged firearm threat.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,258FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,627FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
78 ° F
79 °
77 °
94 %
2.5mph
75 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
90 °
Thu
91 °
Fri
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment