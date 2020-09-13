Villager rips out illicit artificial turf grass but still facing $1,300 in fines

A Villager has ripped out illicit artificial turf grass at her home, but is still facing $1,300 in fines.

Earlier this year, Shirley Schwartz made local headlines when she appeared before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors in a public hearing in a bid to save the artificial turf grass, which she put in without the blessing of the Architectural Review Committee. The CDD 6 Board of Supervisors voted 5-0, ordering her to remove the artificial turf.

After months of wrangling with the CDD 6 board, Community Standards and the Architectural Review Committee, Schwartz has finally relented and removed the artificial turf grass which cost her $4,000 to put down at her home in the Edgewater Bungalows. She replaced the artificial grass with rock.

During the process, $50 daily fines were racking up. Schwartz said those fines have reached $1,300.

She has reached out to the CDD 6 board, requesting forgiveness of the $1,300 fines.