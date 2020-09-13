Sunday, September 13, 2020
Wildwood man free on bond in homicide case jailed after latest gun incident

Meta Minton

Dikari Jacquez Colbert

A Wildwood man free on bond in an attempted homicide case is back behind bars after a new incident involving an alleged firearm threat.

Dikari Jacquez Colbert, 21, was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Colbert had been free on $115,000 bond when he was arrested Thursday as the result of an incident earlier in the week in which he allegedly threatened another individual with a handgun, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Colbert had been arrested two days after Christmas after he had been identified as a suspect in a shooting that occurred at the Lake Panasoffkee Apartments. He fled after that shooting and was the subject of a manhunt which included assistance from a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

