Wildwood police searching for man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at Wawa

Larry D. Croom

Wildwood Police officers are seeking help in locating a man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a local minimart.

Wildwood Police officers are searching for the man pictured above, who is accused of passing three counterfeit $100 bills at the Wawa at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

On May 12, the man pictured above entered the Wawa, located at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466, and purchased two hundred dollars in Visa gift cards. He paid with three counterfeit $100 bills and left the store, a sheriff’s office report states.

The man, believed to be between the ages of 18-25, is described as a black male with a thin build and short black hair. He left the minimart in a gold Chevy Malibu, which is believed to be a 2015-16 model.

