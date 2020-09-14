Georgia man jailed after battle with fellow trucker at Okahumpka Service Plaza

A Georgia man was arrested after a battle with a fellow trucker at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.

Wildwood police were called at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday to the service plaza after 55-year-old Lorenzo Davis of Johns Creek, Ga. attempted to strike the fellow trucker, who had stopped to assist Davis, whose truck had suffered a breakdown, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When the two initially met at the service plaza to exchange a truck load, an argument broke out over tarps and straps. During the argument Davis disconnected an airline from the other truck. The other trucker also accused Davis of entering his truck without permission.

Davis was arrested on charges of burglary and battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,000 bond.