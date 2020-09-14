Monday, September 14, 2020
Local DAR chapter helps Wildwood graduate seeking to become cosmetologist

Staff Report

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded a scholarship to a Wildwood woman who hopes to become a cosmetologist.

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented a scholarship to Wildwood Middle High School graduate Tamia Jones. From left: Susan O’Dell, treasurer; Lin Meeker, scholarship chair; Ann Foote Hill, director of admissions of New Covenant Mentoring Program; Jones; Sandra Purcell, regent; Sharon Acton, Jones’ mentor; and Barbara Byers, historian.

Tamia Jones has been in the mentoring program offered by New Covenant Methodist Church since she was in the eighth grade. Her mentor, Sharon Acton, said she was a solid student with no disciplinary issues.

Jones has exhibited a drive to succeed in the face of adversity. Both of her parents and a sister have died and she and her two brothers were raised by her stepfather. She undertook accelerated classes so that she and her brother could both graduate from Wildwood Middle High School together this past spring and now plans to attend the cosmetology program at Withlacoochee Technical Institute in Inverness.

