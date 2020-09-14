Local DAR chapter helps Wildwood graduate seeking to become cosmetologist

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded a scholarship to a Wildwood woman who hopes to become a cosmetologist.

Tamia Jones has been in the mentoring program offered by New Covenant Methodist Church since she was in the eighth grade. Her mentor, Sharon Acton, said she was a solid student with no disciplinary issues.

Jones has exhibited a drive to succeed in the face of adversity. Both of her parents and a sister have died and she and her two brothers were raised by her stepfather. She undertook accelerated classes so that she and her brother could both graduate from Wildwood Middle High School together this past spring and now plans to attend the cosmetology program at Withlacoochee Technical Institute in Inverness.