Local long-term facilities reporting 21 more recent COVID-19 deaths

Twenty-one more people have died of COVID-19 at local long-term care centers in less than two weeks’ time.

That’s according to statistics released Monday by the Florida Department of Health, which were updated Sunday. The deaths took place at five facilities that have struggled with COVID-19 outbreaks for several weeks.

Eight new deaths were reported at Lady Lake Specialty Care, located at 630 Griffin Ave. just outside the confines of the Historic Side of The Villages. Of those, seven are among residents and one is under investigation. That brings the total at the facility to 16 deaths – 15 residents and one under investigation, according to the Florida Department of Health report.

Cypress Care Center, located at 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood, is reporting one additional resident death since Sept. 5. That brings the total to nine deaths – eight residents and one staff member.

Twelve of the latest deaths were in Leesburg. Those include: