Monday, September 14, 2020
Man with Mexican driver’s license arrested after traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner

Meta Minton

Ismael Linares Salas

A man with with a Mexican driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

Ismael Linares Salas, 49, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he was driving well below the speed limit, forcing other drivers to go around him, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner, Salas offered the police officer a Mexican consular identification and a Mexican driver’s license. The officer ran a check and found that Salas had been issued a Florida driver’s license in 2005 after an arrest for driving under the influence.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.   

Related Articles

Crime

Georgia man jailed after battle with fellow trucker at Okahumpka Service Plaza

A Georgia man was arrested after a battle with a fellow trucker at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
News

Local DAR chapter helps Wildwood graduate seeking to become cosmetologist

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded a scholarship to a Wildwood woman who hopes to become a cosmetologist.
Read more
News

The Villages goes over head of magistrate in fight to rein in rogue sales agents

The Villages is going over the head of a U.S. magistrate in an ongoing legal fight to rein in rogue sales agents who went their own way.
Read more
News

Villager rips out illicit artificial turf grass but still facing $1,300 in fines

A Villager has ripped out illicit artificial turf grass at her home, but is still facing $1,300 in fines.
Read more
Health

Bars and breweries reopening despite massive increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing bars and breweries to open back up at 50 percent capacity on Monday despite the fact that Florida is showing a 1,030 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since he greenlighted Phase Two of his reopening plan less than three and a half months ago.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents lose battle with COVID-19 as Florida adds 2,423 cases

Six more local residents have become victims of COVID-19 as the tri-county area added 65 cases and the state saw a jump of 2,423 positive results.
Read more
News

Defeated Sumter commissioner transfers nearly $10,000 in campaign money to GOP

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has transferred nearly $10,000 in leftover cash in his campaign warchest to the GOP.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Thinking out of the box to restart entertainment

A Cottages at Summerchase resident offers followup suggestions for restarting entertainment in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

Celebrating the Jewish holidays in a time of change     

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein will lead all the high holiday services virtually from Temple Shalom. All area residents, regardless of faith, are welcome to participate. Villager Susan Sirmai Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom, has the details.
Read more
