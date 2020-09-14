Man with Mexican driver’s license arrested after traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner

A man with with a Mexican driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

Ismael Linares Salas, 49, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he was driving well below the speed limit, forcing other drivers to go around him, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner, Salas offered the police officer a Mexican consular identification and a Mexican driver’s license. The officer ran a check and found that Salas had been issued a Florida driver’s license in 2005 after an arrest for driving under the influence.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.