Villager arrested in alleged attack on woman in dispute over dinner

A Villager was arrested in an alleged attack on a woman in a dispute over dinner.

Robert Esposito, 71, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery after an argument sparked because he had fixed dinner for himself, but did not make enough for the woman to eat, too, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the argument, the Brooklyn native was standing in a doorway “and intentionally shoved her away from the bedroom door, the report said. The woman fell backward onto the ground, stood back up and contacted law enforcement.

Esposito admitted pushing the woman. The nature of her relationship with Esposito was redacted from the arrest report.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

Esposito has no previous battery convictions.