Villager arrested on drunk driving charge after crash on Interstate 75

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Eileen Marie Cumings, 37, who lives at 1720 Moreno Place in the Village of De La Vista, was involved in the accident with another vehicle at 7:42 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-75, north of State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When the trooper spoked to Cumings, he noticed she had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and bloodshot, watery eyes,” the report said. She was also swaying and slurring her words.

The New York native refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. However, she agreed to provide breath samples, which registered .246 and .247 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.