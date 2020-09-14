Monday, September 14, 2020
The Villages
Villagers’ son arrested after report of suspicious activity at The Preserve

Meta Minton

Alexander Carl Cheskey

The adult son of a Villages couple was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at The Preserve in the Village of Pine Hills.

Fruitland Park police officers were dispatched at 5:22 a.m. Saturday to the 3200 block of Burns Drive after a homeowner reported that “two unknown males” were on his property in the high-end section of The Villages. A newspaper delivery driver in the area supplemented the homeowner’s report by describing the men as shoeless, shirtless and both over 6 feet tall, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

An officer spotted a silver Nissan utility vehicle stopped on Kauska Way. The vehicle sped away when the police drew near to it.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver, 32-year-old Alexander Carl Cheskey, who lives with his parents at 1913 Wicker Terrace in the Village of Hillsborough. He refused to get out of the vehicle and would not show his identification to the officer, the arrest report said. The officer noticed that Cheskey’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.

Cheskey refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and again refused to step out of the vehicle. Cheskey, whose LinkedIn page indicates he has trained as a sous chef, reached for the keys in a move that was interpreted by police as an attempt to leave. Officers removed Cheskey from the vehicle and escorted him to the ground.

He refused to provide a breath sample. He also refused to sign a citation.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and refusal to sign a criminal citation.

