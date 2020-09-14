Monday, September 14, 2020
80.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Water Oaker arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages

Meta Minton

James Christopher Franckewitz

A Water Oaker was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages.

James Christopher Franckewitz, 42, who resides at 684 Cedar Lane, at 9:41 a.m. Sunday pulled into the parking lot of Circle K at 3 LaGrande Blvd., approached the clerk and said he was looking for his “baby,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He left his vehicle behind in the parking lot. The front windows were rolled down and customers at Circle K immediately pointed to a “green vegetable substance” on the front seat, that they identified as marijuana.

Franckewitz, who left on foot, was found by officers behind the Sleep Number Bed store at 921 N. U.S. Hwy. 27/441. He originally gave officers a false name and when he revealed his true identity, officers discovered Franckewitz was wanted on outstanding warrants in Sumter County. The Charlotte, N.C. native was found to be in possession of 5.3 grams of cocaine. The marijuana left in the car weighed 8.58 grams.

He was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.      

Franckewitz had been arrested from a Florida prison in December 2017. He had been convicted in Alachua County on charges of grand theft, trafficking in stolen property and providing false information to a pawn broker.

Related Articles

Crime

Man with Mexican driver’s license arrested after traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner

A man with with a Mexican driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Georgia man jailed after battle with fellow trucker at Okahumpka Service Plaza

A Georgia man was arrested after a battle with a fellow trucker at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
News

Local DAR chapter helps Wildwood graduate seeking to become cosmetologist

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded a scholarship to a Wildwood woman who hopes to become a cosmetologist.
Read more
News

The Villages goes over head of magistrate in fight to rein in rogue sales agents

The Villages is going over the head of a U.S. magistrate in an ongoing legal fight to rein in rogue sales agents who went their own way.
Read more
News

Villager rips out illicit artificial turf grass but still facing $1,300 in fines

A Villager has ripped out illicit artificial turf grass at her home, but is still facing $1,300 in fines.
Read more
Health

Bars and breweries reopening despite massive increase in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing bars and breweries to open back up at 50 percent capacity on Monday despite the fact that Florida is showing a 1,030 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since he greenlighted Phase Two of his reopening plan less than three and a half months ago.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents lose battle with COVID-19 as Florida adds 2,423 cases

Six more local residents have become victims of COVID-19 as the tri-county area added 65 cases and the state saw a jump of 2,423 positive results.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Man with Mexican driver’s license arrested after traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner

A man with with a Mexican driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Georgia man jailed after battle with fellow trucker at Okahumpka Service Plaza

A Georgia man was arrested after a battle with a fellow trucker at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Enjoying the Sun in the Village of Collier

This alligator was enjoying the sun in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Family of Raccoons Having a Snack on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course

This family of raccoons was having a snack next to Hole #9 on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Storm South of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages

This storm was spotted south of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Jean Latimer for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Thinking out of the box to restart entertainment

A Cottages at Summerchase resident offers followup suggestions for restarting entertainment in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Water Oaker arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages

A Water Oaker was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Celebrating the Jewish holidays in a time of change     

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein will lead all the high holiday services virtually from Temple Shalom. All area residents, regardless of faith, are welcome to participate. Villager Susan Sirmai Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom, has the details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Water Oaker arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages

A Water Oaker was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Man with Mexican driver’s license arrested after traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner

A man with with a Mexican driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Georgia man jailed after battle with fellow trucker at Okahumpka Service Plaza

A Georgia man was arrested after a battle with a fellow trucker at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Thinking out of the box to restart entertainment

A Cottages at Summerchase resident offers followup suggestions for restarting entertainment in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Where do we want our country to be in 2024?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident asks, “Where do we want our country to be in 2024?” He looks at the presidency of Donald Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

You can’t compare music at Fenney to town squares

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a Villages-News.com story about music and drinking down in the Village of Fenney while the town squares remain silent.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Water Oaker arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages

A Water Oaker was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Man with Mexican driver’s license arrested after traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner

A man with with a Mexican driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop at Darrell’s Diner on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Georgia man jailed after battle with fellow trucker at Okahumpka Service Plaza

A Georgia man was arrested after a battle with a fellow trucker at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,265FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,635FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.3 ° F
82.4 °
79 °
88 %
2.5mph
1 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment