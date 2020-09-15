Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Home Health

15 more local COVID-19 deaths as Villages-area reports 22 new cases of virus

Larry D. Croom

Fifteen more local residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as new cases continue to be reported in and around The Villages.

One of the latest fatalities was from Sumter County, nine were from Lake County and five were Marion County residents. They were identified Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 77-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Sept. 5;
  • 74-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 17;
  • 83-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 23;
  • 74-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 24;
  • 54-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 25;
  • 95-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 26;
  • 89-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 26;
  • 31-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 28;
  • 76-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 28;
  • 93-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 28;
  • 66-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 23;
  • 87-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 24;
  • 81-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 5;
  • 69-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 10; and
  • 98-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 11.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Tuesday. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 586;
  • Leesburg up six for a total of 1,170;
  • Wildwood up three for a total of 400;
  • Oxford up two for a total of 122;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 358; and
  • Belleview up two for a total of 338.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,121 cases – an increase of 14 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,113 men, 986 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 196 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 470 in correctional facilities. There have been 61 deaths and 238 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 552 cases. Besides for in Wildwood and Oxford mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (380), Bushnell (283, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (83), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (48), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 310 cases among 205 inmates and 105 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 18,430 – increase of 95
  • Men: 8,061
  • Women: 10,091
  • Non-residents: 73
  • People listed as unknown: 205
  • Deaths: 470
  • Hospitalizations: 1,628

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,092 – increase of 29
  • Men: 3,278
  • Women: 3,638
  • Non-residents: 47
  • People listed as unknown: 129
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 518
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 168
  • Deaths: 156
  • Hospitalizations: 511
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,770), Leesburg (1,170), Tavares (724), Eustis (558) and Mount Dora (552). The Villages also is reporting 29 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,217 – increase of 52
  • Men: 3,670
  • Women: 5,467
  • Non-residents: 17
  • People listed as unknown: 63
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 931
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,209
  • Deaths: 253
  • Hospitalizations: 879
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,213), Summerfield (358), Belleview (338), Dunnellon (304) and Citra (173). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,416 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (98) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 668,846 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,116 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 660,946 are residents. A total of 43,985 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,760 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,946 deaths and 41,654 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

