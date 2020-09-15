Barbara G. Bruno, 73, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on September 9th, 2020.

Barbara was born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Eugene J. and Adeline P. Bruno. Barbara was a self-employed tax preparer and bookkeeper at her own business in Belleview, Florida.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Vance Monz, Wayne Monz,, and William Monz, all residents of New York, and daughter, Christine Barber of Crescent City, Florida; Her sister Valerie Losito, and her husband Michael, of Summerfield, Florida; Her brother John Bruno, and his wife Maureen, of Long Island, New York: her brother Eugene Bruno, and his wife Gladys, of Fruitland Park, Florida: and companion Crystal Barber, of Summerfield, Florida. She has 9 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, Florida, 34420, on Monday, September 14th, 2020, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM.

Mass and Roman Catholic Burial will start at 9:30AM on Tuesday September 15th, 2020, at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Belleview Cemetery, Belleview, Florida.