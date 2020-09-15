Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Carman Donald Miller, Sr.

Staff Report

Carman Miller

Carman Donald Miller, Sr., 80, Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away peacefully, on Friday night at home, with his loving family by his side.

Carman was one of the first and a long time member of the Home Builders Association of Lake-Sumter, and a member of the HBA Spike Club. He was also a member of the Leesburg Lions Club. Carman also donated many gallons of blood to the Leesburg Blood Bank during his lifetime. Carman was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Fruitland Park, FL. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Carman worked in sales at Ro-Mac Building Supply, and recently celebrated 61 years of continuous service, where he was regarded as one of the best lumber and building material salespeople in the State of Florida.

Carman was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret Miller, brother Tex and sister Donna.

Carman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Menda, sons Don (Jimmy), Tim (Becky) and Terry (Erika), and 1 daughter Penny Miller, grandchildren Tyler (Becky), Samantha Hanken, Carmen, Cassidy, Camille, Jordan, Austin, Cameron and Olivia, and 2 great grandchildren, Kayli and Jaxon, sister in law Debbie Spencer, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Fruitland Park, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The family will receive friends at 10:00a.m until the time of the service at 11:00 am.

Donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 304 LaGrande Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159.

