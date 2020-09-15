Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed on DUI charge after leaving Ocala motel

Larry D. Croom

Pamela Annetta Turner

A Del Webb Spruce Creek woman found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after allegedly running a stop sign while leaving the Queen’s Garden Resort motel in Ocala.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies stopped the sliver Nissan SUV a short distance away from the motel and spoke with the driver, 61-year-old Pamela Annetta Turner. Turner told deputies she had a pipe that she used to smoke crack cocaine inside her purse, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located a black bag containing several small liquor bottles “that appeared to be used as homemade pipes.” They also located a glass pipe “about the size of a pencil that is commonly used to smoke crack cocaine,” the report says.

Turner admitted to deputies that she had consumed a small bottle of liquor and a strawberry-type mixed drink. She also said she had smoked crack cocaine about 45 minutes before being stopped, the report says.

Deputies invited Turner to participate in field sobriety exercises, which she agreed to do. After struggling through them, she was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. She provided breath samples that showed no blood-alcohol content and then agreed to provide a urine sample, the report says, adding that the residue on her glass pipe tested positive for cocaine.

After speaking with a deputy who is a drug recognition expert, Turner, who lives in the 8600 block of S.E. 141st Place in Del Webb Spruce Creek, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession and/or use of drug equipment. She was released late Sunday night on $2,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

