Homeless woman arrested after paying visit to man’s home in Lady Lake

A homeless woman was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to a man’s home in Lady Lake.

Officers had been called Saturday night to a home on McClendon Street where a man indicated 57-year-old Joann Perretta would not leave his property, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Initially, Perretta, who had been arrested in November after heaving a 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola at a man friend in The Villages, would not leave the home of the Lady Lake man. But when police issued a verbal trespass order, Perretta indicated she would wait for a ride at a local gas station.

About two hours later, Perretta returned to the same home in Lady Lake and began banging on the man’s front door. When police officers began to take her into custody for violating the trespass order, Perretta protested, indicating she had merely returned to retrieve her cigarettes.

She was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.