Larry Alan Sparkman (Scarey Larry), 60 of Lady Lake, FL. passed away on September 8, 2020. He was born in Clermont FL. On August 26, 1960.

Larry grew up in Leesburg FL. and graduated Leesburg High in 1979. Larry loved hunting and fishing and spent most of his time in the woods. Larry spent many years working at Munns Air conditioning as an air conditioning tech. He loved working with his hands and had many hobbies. He loved his sports, football being his favorite. Larry was a very friendly and charming guy who had a very witty and corny sense of humor.

Larry is survived by his four sisters Donna Walter, Debra Sparkman, Rita (Doreen) Murphy and Anita (Darlene) Sparkman and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Homer Sparkman, mother Bettie Sparkman his sister Deana Greenwell and niece Bettejo Murphy.

Graveside service will take place at Garden of Memories cemetery in Webster, FL. October 3, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by his Celebration of Life at Covenant Life Church of God, 706 Urick St., Fruitland Park FL. at 1:00. We respectfully ask that only family and close friends attend graveside services. We ask that you would all come and celebrate Larry’s life with us at the church and bring lots of stories with you. (this is also potluck if you would like to bring a dish with you).