Tuesday, September 15, 2020
84.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Low Vitamin D can increase risk for and severity of COVID-19

Gabe Mirkin

Dr. Gabe Mirkin

Vitamin D deficiency increases risk for becoming infected with COVID-19, and for complications and death from the disease.
• A study of 500 patients showed that those who had low blood levels of hydroxy vitamin D (<20ng/mL) were twice as likely as those with normal levels to develop COVID-19 (JAMA Netw Open, Sept 3, 2020;3(9):e2019722). Hydroxy vitamin D is measured instead of vitamin D itself because vitamin D levels do not drop until after you are already severely depleted of that vitamin.
• Vitamin D can reduce the growth of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in tissue culture (Int J Mol Sci, 2019;20:1–17).
• COVID-19 can kill people by causing an overactive immune system called “cytokine storm.” Vitamin D helps to reduce cytokine storm by decreasing the production of T helper cells and inflammatory cytokines (APMI, 2019;127:681–687), and by increasing anti-inflammatory cytokines (Nutrients, 2020;12:E236).
• Vitamin D deficiency is associated with comorbidities of COVID-19, such as obesity, diabetes, older age or darker skin (NFS Journal, Aug 2020;20:10–21; BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, May 13, 2020).
• Low vitamin D status is worsened by isolation indoors and lack of sunlight.
• Several studies that have not yet been peer reviewed suggest that vitamin D helps people to fight COVID-19 (medRxiv, June 22, 2020), and that vitamin D deficiency has been associated with increased death rate from COVID-19 in European countries (European Journal of Endocrinology, medRxiv, May 7, 2020). However, there is no evidence that high doses of vitamin D offer greater protection from COVID-19 than moderate doses.

How Common is Vitamin D Deficiency?
About 42 percent of North Americans have low levels of vitamin D, including 82 percent of African-Americans and 70 percent of Hispanics (Nutr Res, Jan 2011;31(1):48-54). You need about 800 IU of vitamin D per day from sunlight exposure, the foods that you eat, or vitamin D pills. Most North Americans meet their needs for vitamin D in the summer, but many need supplements or fortified foods in the winter months.

How Much Vitamin D Do You Need?
The dose of vitamin D recommended by the National Academy of Sciences is 600 international units daily for those up to 70 years of age, and 800 IU for those over 71. People with lighter skin can get the vitamin D they need from about 10 minutes of exposure to sunlight three or four days a week, but the darker your skin, the more time or skin area of exposure you will need. Vitamin D-fortified foods include milk, yogurt, soy beverages, orange juice and cereals; check the nutrition information labels. Fatty fish such as salmon is also a good source of vitamin D. People who are vitamin D deficient (under 20 ng/mL) may need to take in 1000 to 2000 IU/day to get their hydroxy vitamin D levels to normal (Ann Intern Med, Mar 20, 2012;156(6):425-37). Obese people may need even more.

How Much is Too Much?
Doses of vitamin D greater than 4,000 IUs can increase risk for kidney stones, calcification of blood vessels, low parathyroid hormone levels, and even heart attacks. See Large Doses of Vitamin D Can Be Harmful. It is true that the sun’s rays convert cholesterol in the skin to vitamin D, but it is not possible for sunlight to raise vitamin D levels too high, because the sun’s rays destroy any vitamin D in the skin.

My Recommendations
Since vitamin D deficiency appears to increase risk for infection with COVID-19, and for dying from complications of the disease, I recommend getting a blood test for hydroxy vitamin D. If your blood levels of hydroxy vitamin D are below 20 ng/mL, take vitamin D3 pills of at least 1000 IU/day for one to two months. If your blood levels of vitamin D do not return to normal (>20 ng/mL), check with your doctor about taking higher doses or getting a medical evaluation for the cause of your deficiency. See Sunlight: More Than Vitamin D

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a Villager. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com

Related Articles

Opinions

Celebrating the Jewish holidays in a time of change     

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein will lead all the high holiday services virtually from Temple Shalom. All area residents, regardless of faith, are welcome to participate. Villager Susan Sirmai Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom, has the details.
Read more
Opinions

Don’t believe ‘sky-is-falling’ reporting from AP on Greenland’s ice

Columnist John Shewchuk warns that we should not believe the "sky-is-falling" reporting from the Associated Press on Greenland’s ice.
Read more
Opinions

Rich history of The Villages means nothing to the Morse Millennials

There’s no other way to say it: Villages Founder Harold Schwartz would roll over in his grave if he knew his great-great-grandchildren – the Morse Millennials – were about to inundate his beloved retirement community with apartments.
Read more
Opinions

Traffic control

Columnist Barry Evans looks at the evolution of the traffic signal and he wonders out loud why traffic engineers in Sumter County are so left-turn oriented.
Read more
Opinions

AARP poll shows Floridians have faith in voting by mail

Despite partisan in-fighting over election methods, voting by mail remains the most popular choice of voting methods in the Nov. 3 elections, according to an AARP Florida/Florida Politics poll.
Read more
Opinions

First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

First Lady Melania Trump is ready to show off the White House again. Congressman Daniel Webster has details, including a link where you can sign up for your tour.
Read more
Health

Benefits of more activity

Dr. Gabe Mirkin says that a key to prolonging your life and preventing disease is to keep on moving. He's got a look at the science to back up that theory.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Local long-term facilities reporting 21 more recent COVID-19 deaths

Twenty-one more people have died of COVID-19 at local long-term care centers in less than two weeks’ time.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after report of suspicious activity at The Preserve

The adult son of a Villages couple was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at The Preserve in the Village of Pine Hills.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Enjoying the Sun in the Village of Collier

This alligator was enjoying the sun in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Family of Raccoons Having a Snack on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course

This family of raccoons was having a snack next to Hole #9 on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Storm South of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages

This storm was spotted south of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Jean Latimer for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What’s the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers?

A Village of St. Charles resident questions the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after report of suspicious activity at The Preserve

The adult son of a Villages couple was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at The Preserve in the Village of Pine Hills.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Low Vitamin D can increase risk for and severity of COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin advises Vitamin D deficiency increases risk for becoming infected with COVID-19, and for complications and death from the disease. He offers some advice for staying healthy.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Overflow crowd shouts down plan for apartments at Spanish Springs

An overflow crowd showed up Monday night to protest apartments planned at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.
Read more
News

Local long-term facilities reporting 21 more recent COVID-19 deaths

Twenty-one more people have died of COVID-19 at local long-term care centers in less than two weeks’ time.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after report of suspicious activity at The Preserve

The adult son of a Villages couple was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at The Preserve in the Village of Pine Hills.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What’s the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers?

A Village of St. Charles resident questions the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

New York’s COVID-19 restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks why Gov. Cuomo's COVID-19 quarantine does not prevent sports teams from coming and going from the Empire State, while he can’t visit New York to see his only grandchild.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thinking out of the box to restart entertainment

A Cottages at Summerchase resident offers followup suggestions for restarting entertainment in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after report of suspicious activity at The Preserve

The adult son of a Villages couple was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at The Preserve in the Village of Pine Hills.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested on drunk driving charge after crash on Interstate 75

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested in alleged attack on woman in dispute over dinner

A Villager was arrested in an alleged attack on a woman in a dispute over dinner.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,266FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,633FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
84.8 ° F
86 °
84.2 °
70 %
1.3mph
1 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
87 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment