Man with New Hampshire driver’s license jailed after traffic stop

Meta Minton

Scott Boyce

A man with a New Hampshire driver’s license was jailed after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Scott Boyce, 49, of Oxford, was driving a red pickup pulling a trailer at 12:39 a.m. Sunday when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate “was obstructed to the point all six characters could not be read due to a support beam for the ramp of the trailer,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop at U.S. 301 and State Road 44, Boyce presented a New Hampshire driver’s license to the police officer. A check revealed Boyce’s license was suspended for a criminal case in which he pleaded guilty in July.

Boyce was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of a driver’s license which has been canceled. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

