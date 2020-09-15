Tuesday, September 15, 2020
New York’s COVID-19 restrictions

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Governor Cuomo has the 14-day quarantine restrictions in place from I believe 31 states, does that apply to everyone?
Professional sports teams, Giants-Jets-Bills-Yankees-Mets, why are they exempt but I can’t visit my only grandchild that turns 1 last weekend who we haven’t seen since February? For instance the Giants are going to Illinois to play the Bears this weekend then coming back to New York and playing the 49ers the following weekend. Why are they allowed to do that and not be treated the same as all other Americans.

Kenneth Kardashian
Village of Dunedin

 

