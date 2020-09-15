Oxford couple arrested at their home on charges of child neglect

An Oxford couple was arrested at their home on charges of child neglect.

An investigator from the Department of Children and Families, accompanied by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy, paid a visit at about 8 p.m. Monday to the home of 24-year-old Andrew Cole and 23-year-old Ada Kayla Marie McClurg at 4149 County Road 102, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

McClurg answered the door, and when she was asked about the whereabouts of the children’s mother and father, she responded that their father was in his bedroom with “all of the kids,” the arrest report said. The deputy asked Cole to provide access to the children’s bedroom. The children’s bedroom “appeared to be dirty,” the report said. The deputy asked Cole to show him his bedroom, where a curtain was hanging as a door to the bathroom. A check of the bathroom led to the discovery of a broken methamphetamine pipe. Clear plastic bags with white residue were also found by the deputy. In addition, there was also a bong for smoking marijuana and marijuana grinders were also found.

Both Cole and McClurg were arrested on charges of neglect. Cole was also arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment.

The arrest reports were heavily redacted due to sensitivity about the children. The redactions kept the private information about the number of children involved and their fate after the arrests.

Both were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Cole’s bond was set at $3,000. McClurg’s bond was set at $2,000.