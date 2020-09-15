Phillip C. Schexnider, 48, of Fruitland Park, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Mr. Schexnider was born October 13, 1971 in Lake Charles, LA to Wayne and Eloise (Senn) Schexnider. He grew up in this area and was a metal worker. Phillip had worked for Ofab in Ocala and Bear Archery in Gainesville. He returned to Leesburg in 2016 from Gainesville. Phillip enjoyed listening to music and playing his guitar.

Survivors include his son, Lars Schexnider of New Smyrna Beach; parents, Lois and Bob Williams of Wildwood and Wayne Schexnider of Lake Charles, LA; sister, Dawn Duffy; brothers, David Schexnider, Daniel Williams, Robert Williams and Jason Williams.

The family will have a private interment in Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford.