Summerfield woman jailed on burglary charges

Jim Cheesman

Hope Elizabeth Wright

A 33-year-old Summerfield woman was arrested on burglary charges after she allegedly took items that weren’t hers when she moved out of a residence.

The victim who reported the incident told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that he came home from work Sunday and found three people, including Hope Elizabeth Wright, carrying things out of his home in trash bags. He said he entered the residence and noticed the house in disarray and his bedroom ransacked, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The victim said Wright had been staying at the location but was not allowed in his and his wife’s bedroom. Asked if anything was missing, he said it was hard to tell due to the state of the bedroom, the report said.

Upon arrival at the location, the deputy found three people matching the description provided by the victim. Wright said she had been staying at the location and she was in the process of moving out. The deputy asked for Wright’s identification and she said she didn’t believe she had it. She started looking through a grey diaper bag and the deputy observed a vehicle registration inside it, according to the report.

The deputy asked to see the registration, and the name on it belonged to the victim’s wife. Also in the bag was a large buck knife with a 5-inch blade. The deputy took the bag away from Wright for safety concerns, the report said.

Asked why Wright would have a copy of her registration, the victim’s wife said she shouldn’t. She later identified the diaper bag and several items inside as hers. The victim’s wife said the bag was in the bedroom closet. The victim and his wife identified all the property in the bag as theirs, including the knife. The victim’s wife also identified the jewelry Wright was wearing as hers, according to the report.

After being read her Miranda warning, Wright said she had to borrow the diaper bag to carry her 2-liter bottle of A&W soda. She denied going into the bedroom and said the jewelry belonged to her, the report said.

The total value of everything taken was estimated to be $1,700, according to the report.

Due to Wright being in possession of property previously located in the bedroom, and having become armed with a dangerous weapon during the process of the crime, she was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling and grand theft.

Wright is being held in the Marion County Jail on $27,000 bond. She will appear in Marion County Court on Oct. 13.

