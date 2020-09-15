Unhappiness in Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions

To the Editor:

I live in Bougainvillea Villas in the Village of Fenney. The same villa community in which Ms. Sherrie Aly lives.

As I understand it, Ms. Aly is on a crusade to eliminate all campaign signs and flags as they do not comply with The Villages deed restrictions. Five days ago we left our home to go visit family in South Carolina. At that time, we knew nothing of the concerns of Ms. Aly regarding political signs and flags and their violation of the deed restrictions.

During our time away we were made aware of Ms. Aly’s efforts to have all political signs and flags removed. According to her, these “violations” take away from the “beauty and serenity of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

When we returned to our home, which is diagonally across from Ms. Aly’s, we saw she now has a Biden sign hanging from her light post. My thought is this … if Ms. Aly is indeed concerned about the violation of the deed restrictions, then why does she now have a Biden sign hanging in her front yard which according to her, is violating these restrictions. Does she think it is annoying her Trump supporting neighbors? I am not in the least annoyed or offended. The last time I checked, we all still live in a country that promotes freedom of speech. Ms. Aly, please don’t voice your concerns about deed violations and then do the very thing you are fighting against. Who do you think you are fooling with this game? I for one, am not fooled by your false concerns.

Belinda Phillips

Village of Fenney

Bougainvillea Villas