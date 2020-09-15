Tuesday, September 15, 2020
84.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Unhappiness in Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I live in Bougainvillea Villas in the Village of Fenney. The same villa community in which Ms. Sherrie Aly lives.
As I understand it, Ms. Aly is on a crusade to eliminate all campaign signs and flags as they do not comply with The Villages deed restrictions. Five days ago we left our home to go visit family in South Carolina. At that time, we knew nothing of the concerns of Ms. Aly regarding political signs and flags and their violation of the deed restrictions.
During our time away we were made aware of Ms. Aly’s efforts to have all political signs and flags removed.  According to her, these “violations” take away from the “beauty and serenity of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”
When we returned to our home, which is diagonally across from Ms. Aly’s, we saw she now has a Biden sign hanging from her light post.  My thought is this … if Ms. Aly is indeed concerned about the violation of the deed restrictions, then why does she now have a Biden sign hanging in her front yard which according to her, is violating these restrictions. Does she think it is annoying her Trump supporting neighbors?  I am not in the least annoyed or offended. The last time I checked, we all still live in a country that promotes freedom of speech. Ms. Aly, please don’t voice your concerns about deed violations and then do the very thing you are fighting against. Who do you think you are fooling with this game? I for one, am not fooled by your false concerns.

Belinda Phillips
Village of Fenney
Bougainvillea Villas

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

What’s the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers?

A Village of St. Charles resident questions the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

New York’s COVID-19 restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks why Gov. Cuomo's COVID-19 quarantine does not prevent sports teams from coming and going from the Empire State, while he can’t visit New York to see his only grandchild.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thinking out of the box to restart entertainment

A Cottages at Summerchase resident offers followup suggestions for restarting entertainment in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Where do we want our country to be in 2024?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident asks, “Where do we want our country to be in 2024?” He looks at the presidency of Donald Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

You can’t compare music at Fenney to town squares

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a Villages-News.com story about music and drinking down in the Village of Fenney while the town squares remain silent.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Political signs and flags are not ‘content neutral’

A Village of Pine Hills resident made a call about political flags flying in The Villages. The answer he got was “ridiculous.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter County Commission’s $5.8 million no bid contract should be investigated

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident weighs in on a $5.8 million no bid contract handed out last week by the Sumter County Commission.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Local long-term facilities reporting 21 more recent COVID-19 deaths

Twenty-one more people have died of COVID-19 at local long-term care centers in less than two weeks’ time.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after report of suspicious activity at The Preserve

The adult son of a Villages couple was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at The Preserve in the Village of Pine Hills.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Enjoying the Sun in the Village of Collier

This alligator was enjoying the sun in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Family of Raccoons Having a Snack on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course

This family of raccoons was having a snack next to Hole #9 on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Storm South of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages

This storm was spotted south of Hillsborough Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Jean Latimer for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Unhappiness in Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on a neighborhood controversy about political signs and flags and reported lax enforcement of deed restrictions.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after report of suspicious activity at The Preserve

The adult son of a Villages couple was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at The Preserve in the Village of Pine Hills.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Low Vitamin D can increase risk for and severity of COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin advises Vitamin D deficiency increases risk for becoming infected with COVID-19, and for complications and death from the disease. He offers some advice for staying healthy.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Overflow crowd shouts down plan for apartments at Spanish Springs

An overflow crowd showed up Monday night to protest apartments planned at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.
Read more
News

Local long-term facilities reporting 21 more recent COVID-19 deaths

Twenty-one more people have died of COVID-19 at local long-term care centers in less than two weeks’ time.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after report of suspicious activity at The Preserve

The adult son of a Villages couple was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at The Preserve in the Village of Pine Hills.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Unhappiness in Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on a neighborhood controversy about political signs and flags and reported lax enforcement of deed restrictions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What’s the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers?

A Village of St. Charles resident questions the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

New York’s COVID-19 restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks why Gov. Cuomo's COVID-19 quarantine does not prevent sports teams from coming and going from the Empire State, while he can’t visit New York to see his only grandchild.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after report of suspicious activity at The Preserve

The adult son of a Villages couple was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at The Preserve in the Village of Pine Hills.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested on drunk driving charge after crash on Interstate 75

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested in alleged attack on woman in dispute over dinner

A Villager was arrested in an alleged attack on a woman in a dispute over dinner.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,266FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,633FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
84.8 ° F
86 °
84.2 °
70 %
1.3mph
1 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
87 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment