Warren Patrick Scheffer “Pat”, age 79 died at home on September 8, 2020.

Pat is survived by his wife, Anne Vanella Scheffer of The Villages FL. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Warren Scheffer and Pauline Kirkpatrick Scheffer both from Altoona PA and his brother Thomas L. Scheffer of Wilmington NC.

Pat was born on June 12, 1941, in Altoona PA. As a child his family moved to Lower Bucks County PA. Pat was a graduate of Pennsbury High School. Before beginning his collegiate journey, Pat proudly served in the US Army. Pat went on to graduate from Rider University with his BA and then achieved his MBA from Southern Illinois University. In 1974 he accepted a position as a Project Manager at NJMV where he worked for more that 30 years, retiring as Director, Driver Control.

Pat was a great family man- a devoted husband to Anne, the two shared 40 beautiful years together. He was a loving father to his children, 3 daughters and son in laws; Stacy and Vincent Estelle, Melanie and Jason DeMarco, Victoria and Timothy Fitzpatrick and one son and daughter in law, Patrick and Michelle Scheffer; his twelve grandchildren, Alisha, Vincent, Austin, Karissa, Julia, Bryce, Diana, Eva, Gabriela, Caelyn, Cassidy and Colton; great grandfather to Madilyn; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. Pat was also a loving father to his two beloved dogs, Andy and Bailey.

Pat was a social, active man who loved to golf, play bridge and cheer for all his Philadelphia sports teams.

Pat was an inductee to the Mercer County Soccer Hall of Fame, that he shared with his teammates of the 1963 National Championship Team of Trenton Jr. College.

His family and friends will remember his as a kind, generous man with a beautiful smile he shared with everyone he met.

Due to the current health-related restrictions, a celebration of Pat’s life will be announced at another time.