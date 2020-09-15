What’s the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers?

To the Editor:

Where’s the logic in the closings (again) of the water coolers at the rec centers, golf courses and postal areas? Don’t get me wrong, I agree they should be closed if there is concern for the spread of the virus, but why did they reopen and now re-close? Who is making these decisions? Why, for example, did they previously leave them on at the golf courses, but off elsewhere. When they were on at the golf courses, the “ambassadors” could not have water on the carts or at the watering stations at the course.

Why? Same one finger pushing a button. I don’t understand the logic of any of this.

Arthur Cavaliere

Village of St. Charles