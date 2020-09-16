Wednesday, September 16, 2020
41-year-old Coleman man arrested after alleged sex with 16-year-old

Meta Minton

Adam Bin Abdur-Rashid

A 41-year-old Coleman man was arrested after allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old.

Adam Bin Abdur-Rashid was arrested early Wednesday morning at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office facility at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. The New York City native is facing a charge of sexual assault.

Abdur-Rashid and the teen at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday walked out of a building at an undisclosed location where deputies had set up a perimeter, according to an arrest report, which was heavily redacted due to the sensitive nature of the case. The 16-year-old was identified as a male in the report. The report indicated the sexual activity had occurred on the fourth floor of the building they were departing.

Abdur-Rashid was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

