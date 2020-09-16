7 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as Florida tops 13,000 virus-related victims

Seven more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida topped 13,000 deaths connected to the fast-spreading virus.

One of the latest fatalities lived in Sumter County, two lived in Lake County and four were Marion County residents. They were identified Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

70-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 28;

79-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 14;

88-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 20;

36-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 7;

81-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 14;

87-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 20; and

74-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 28.

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Wednesday. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 4 for a total of 590;

Leesburg up five for a total of 1,175;

Summerfield up two for a total of 360;

Oxford up one for a total of 123; and

Belleview up one for a total of 339.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,129 cases – an increase of eight from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,115 men, 992 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 197 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 471 in correctional facilities. There have been 62 deaths and 238 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 556 cases. With the exception of those listed above for Oxford, others have been identified in Wildwood (400), Coleman (382), Bushnell (283, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (83), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (48), Sumterville (41) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 310 cases among 205 inmates and 105 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 18,501 – increase of 71

Men: 8,088

Women: 10,131

Non-residents: 77

People listed as unknown: 205

Deaths: 477

Hospitalizations: 1,643

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,137 – increase of 45

Men: 3,289

Women: 3,661

Non-residents: 51

People listed as unknown: 136

Cases in long-term care facilities: 536

Cases in correctional facilities: 219

Deaths: 158

Hospitalizations: 515

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,780), Leesburg (1,175), Tavares (727), Eustis (559) and Mount Dora (553). The Villages is reporting 29 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,235 – increase of 17

Men: 3,684

Women: 5,478

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 56

Cases in long-term care facilities: 938

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,211

Deaths: 257

Hospitalizations: 890

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,221), Summerfield (360), Belleview (339), Dunnellon (303) and Citra (173). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,416 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (98) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 671,201 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,355 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 663,234 are residents. A total of 44,262 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,898 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,100 deaths and 41,851 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.