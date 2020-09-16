78-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating DUI probation

A 78-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation on a drunk driving charge.

Barbara Davis Hubbert, of the Village of Collier, was booked shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. An affidavit for violation of probation was filed Tuesday in Sumter County Court.

Hubbert had been sentenced this past October to one year of probation on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. She lost her driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Hubbert had been arrested July 14, 2019 after a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed “an orange and white barricade dragging” under her blue Lexus. She was pulled over at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and State Road 44. The deputy saw that Hubbert’s eyes were “bloodshot and watery” when he asked her if she was aware she had struck a barricade. The deputy asked Hubbert if she had been drinking and she replied she’d had “a few glasses of wine.” She struggled through field sobriety exercises and at one point told the deputy, “I can’t even do that when I’m sober.” She refused to provide a breath sample.

Hubbert had been arrested in 2015 on a charge of driving under the influence. She pleaded no contest to an amended charge of reckless driving. A charge of refusal to submit to chemical/physical test also was dropped in exchange for her plea to the lesser charge. Hubbert was ordered to pay $678.50 in court costs and perform 30 hours of community service.