Brenda L. Brown, 66, of Summerfield, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Mrs. Brown was born May 24, 1954 in Ocala, FL to the late George and Nina Sybil (Tindall) Lewis. She retired from Lockheed Martin after 29 years of service. Brenda was a plant lover, artist, crafter, quilt maker and crocheted but above all she loved God and her family. She loved little children and everyone she met loved her. She would make any situation better with a “GOOD OL’ LAUGH”!

Survivors include her children, Selena Root and Joshua Brown; grandson, Thomas Root; sisters, Shirley Threet and Betty Bainter. Brenda was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Lewis and brother, Steve Lewis. Graveside services will be held 12:00 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford.