Fruitland Park police are asking for the public’s help in nabbing a thief who recently burglarized a local business.

The man was seen committing the crime on Aug. 25. Anyone with information about him or the incident is asked to contact Detective Hilberer at (352) 674-1883or bhilberer@fruitlandpark.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous tips can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. If you’re tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.