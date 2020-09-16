Gas station to be torn down and rebuilt with car wash on Historic Side

A gas station will be torn down and rebuilt with a car wash on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The BP service station and Kangaroo convenience store are located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue in Lady Lake. The service station dates back to 1989. It’s longtime neighbor has been the Circle K station at 3 La Grande Blvd, across Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages.

In the 21 years since the BP station initially opened, the service station model has evolved in Lady Lake. The RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 across from Water Oak in Lady Lake introduced a larger convenience store and more pumps. The Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 in Lady Lake boasts a wide variety of food options and recently added electric charging stations.

The BP service station would undergo a complete teardown, according to plans submitted to the Town of Lady Lake. It’s three fuel dispensing pumps would be increased to six fuel dispensing pumps. The 13 parking spaces would be expanded to 27 parking spaces. A 980-square-foot car wash would be added. The rebuild would make way for a new 4,650-square-foot convenience store.

The proposal will be the subject of a special conceptual presentation at 5 p.m. Monday before the Lady Lake Commission.