Intoxicated suicidal man shot and wounded by deputies in Wildwood

A man who was believed to be intoxicated and suicidal was shot and wounded by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies in Wildwood.

Deputies responded at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday to the area of State Road 44 and County Road 153 to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance involving a threat of self-harm.

The man in question called a relative on the phone, expressed his intent to commit suicide, retrieved a weapon and began loading it. The complainant fled the scene, called 911 and made contact with deputies at the above-mentioned location. Deputies responded to the original incident location and met with the armed subject who refused to put the weapon down. Deputies tasered the subject unsuccessfully, the subject then made a move for his shotgun, was shot by deputies, and transported for medical treatment.

This case remains under investigation. The deputy who fired the shot was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, per Sumter County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure.