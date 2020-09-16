Lady Lake car wash bandit nabbed on outstanding warrants at minimart

A 35-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday morning after being arrested on outstanding Lake County warrants in connection with an attempted theft last year at a Lady Lake car wash.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted John Edward Dyson Jr. at the Circle K minimart at 10143 S.E. Sunset Harbor Rd. He arrested Dyson on five outstanding warrants and he was transported to the Marion County Jail.

Dyson, who lives at 10185 S.E. 149th Ln., was charged with violating his probation on previous charges of burglary of a structure, possession of burglary tools and three counts of breaking into coin-operated vending machines. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Dyson was arrested in January 2019 after a theft was reported at the Super Wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. He had recently been released from the Marion County Jail after serving time following a string of similar thefts. His heists included the theft of $500 in quarters from Quality Car Wash in Summerfield, causing $3,000 in damage at the Splash and Dash car wash in Ocala and inflicting damage to equipment at Baseline Car Wash in Ocala, after attempting to use a flat-head screwdriver to pry it open. He was caught on video surveillance in each of the incidents, a report states.