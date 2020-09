Nancy June Johnson, 88, passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2020. She is now with our Lord. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Harold, son Mark (Lois) Sorlie, daughter Peggy Johnson, son Robert (Mary) Johnson, and granddaughters, Natalie and Marissa Sorlie.

A private Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.