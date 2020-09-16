Wednesday, September 16, 2020
President Trump is committed to restoring law and order

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

Protesting is a fundamental hallmark of our country and protected constitutional right. However, the violence and riots we have seen across the country are wrong.  Those that perpetrate this violence, loot and destroy property, and injure Americans must be held accountable.
President Trump is committed to restoring law and order in cities that have experienced violence and rioting and has offered federal support to states and cities overwhelmed by violent riots, only to be rejected by local Democratic leaders.
The Department of Justice launched Operation Legend this summer, surging over 1,000 federal agents to assist overwhelmed state and local law enforcement officials in cities plagued by crime. Since the launch of Operation Legend, working with state and local officials:

  • Forty-three defendants in Kansas City have been charged with federal crimes, including drug trafficking, armed robbery and.  In addition to the federal charges, the operation has led to the arrests of 17 individuals on state homicide charges;
  • Sixty-one defendants in Chicago have been charged with federal crimes, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses, including illegally dealing firearms, possession of a machine gun, and other related offenses;
  • Sixteen defendants in Albuquerque have been charged with federal crimes, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a stolen firearm;
  • Thirty-two defendants in Ohio have been charged with federal crimes related to drug-trafficking, illegal firearm possession and carjacking. ;
  • Eleven defendants in Milwaukee have been charged with federal crimes including a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;
  • Twenty-five defendants in St. Louis have been charged with federal crimes, including one defendant who has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm following ATF’s execution of a federal search warrant at the residence of a suspected murderer.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Low Vitamin D can increase risk for and severity of COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin advises Vitamin D deficiency increases risk for becoming infected with COVID-19, and for complications and death from the disease. He offers some advice for staying healthy.
Read more
Opinions

Celebrating the Jewish holidays in a time of change     

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein will lead all the high holiday services virtually from Temple Shalom. All area residents, regardless of faith, are welcome to participate. Villager Susan Sirmai Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom, has the details.
Read more
Opinions

Don’t believe ‘sky-is-falling’ reporting from AP on Greenland’s ice

Columnist John Shewchuk warns that we should not believe the "sky-is-falling" reporting from the Associated Press on Greenland’s ice.
Read more
Opinions

Rich history of The Villages means nothing to the Morse Millennials

There’s no other way to say it: Villages Founder Harold Schwartz would roll over in his grave if he knew his great-great-grandchildren – the Morse Millennials – were about to inundate his beloved retirement community with apartments.
Read more
Opinions

Traffic control

Columnist Barry Evans looks at the evolution of the traffic signal and he wonders out loud why traffic engineers in Sumter County are so left-turn oriented.
Read more
Opinions

AARP poll shows Floridians have faith in voting by mail

Despite partisan in-fighting over election methods, voting by mail remains the most popular choice of voting methods in the Nov. 3 elections, according to an AARP Florida/Florida Politics poll.
Read more
Opinions

First Lady Melania Trump ready to show off White House again

First Lady Melania Trump is ready to show off the White House again. Congressman Daniel Webster has details, including a link where you can sign up for your tour.
Read more
News

Huey Magoo’s restaurant will be coming to Lady Lake Commons

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, will be opening a restaurant in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
News

No crowd this year for Sumter County Commission’s budget adoption

What a difference a year makes for Sumter County commissioners. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has a look at this year's budget process vs. last year.
Read more
Little Blue Heron with Leaf at Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this little blue heron holding a leaf spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Enjoying the Sun in the Village of Collier

This alligator was enjoying the sun in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Family of Raccoons Having a Snack on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course

This family of raccoons was having a snack next to Hole #9 on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
The Villages is no longer America’s friendliest retirement community

A man who said he was considering a move to The Villages contends that The Villages is no longer America's friendliest retirement community. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Villager and guy pal jailed on drug charges after baggies tossed out car window

A Villages woman and her man friend found themselves behind bars Sunday night on drug charges after a traffic stop for a burned-out headlight.
Read more
President Trump is committed to restoring law and order

Congressman Daniel Webster, in his weekly message from Washington, D.C., writes that President Trump is committed to restoring law and order in cities that have experienced violence and rioting.
Read more
Wildwood blesses $48.29 million budget fueled by construction boom

A booming residential and commercial construction industry is helping Wildwood keep its property tax rate low in the city's tentative $48.29 million 2020-21 budget. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

Huey Magoo’s restaurant will be coming to Lady Lake Commons

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, will be opening a restaurant in Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
News

No crowd this year for Sumter County Commission’s budget adoption

What a difference a year makes for Sumter County commissioners. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has a look at this year's budget process vs. last year.
Read more
The Villages is no longer America’s friendliest retirement community

A man who said he was considering a move to The Villages contends that The Villages is no longer America's friendliest retirement community. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Now do you think Trump is dangerous?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident follows up on an earlier contention that Trump is a “clear and present danger.” He quotes Bob Woodward's new book.
Read more
We need to teach children that color doesn’t matter

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that we need to teach children that color doesn’t matter.
Read more
Villager and guy pal jailed on drug charges after baggies tossed out car window

A Villages woman and her man friend found themselves behind bars Sunday night on drug charges after a traffic stop for a burned-out headlight.
Read more
Homeless woman arrested after paying visit to man’s home in Lady Lake

A homeless woman was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to a man’s home in Lady Lake.
Read more
Oxford couple arrested at their home on charges of child neglect

An Oxford couple was arrested at their home on charges of child neglect.
Read more
