Protesting is a fundamental hallmark of our country and protected constitutional right. However, the violence and riots we have seen across the country are wrong. Those that perpetrate this violence, loot and destroy property, and injure Americans must be held accountable.

President Trump is committed to restoring law and order in cities that have experienced violence and rioting and has offered federal support to states and cities overwhelmed by violent riots, only to be rejected by local Democratic leaders.

The Department of Justice launched Operation Legend this summer, surging over 1,000 federal agents to assist overwhelmed state and local law enforcement officials in cities plagued by crime. Since the launch of Operation Legend, working with state and local officials:

Forty-three defendants in Kansas City have been charged with federal crimes, including drug trafficking, armed robbery and. In addition to the federal charges, the operation has led to the arrests of 17 individuals on state homicide charges;

Sixty-one defendants in Chicago have been charged with federal crimes, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses, including illegally dealing firearms, possession of a machine gun, and other related offenses;

Sixteen defendants in Albuquerque have been charged with federal crimes, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a stolen firearm;

Thirty-two defendants in Ohio have been charged with federal crimes related to drug-trafficking, illegal firearm possession and carjacking. ;

Eleven defendants in Milwaukee have been charged with federal crimes including a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Twenty-five defendants in St. Louis have been charged with federal crimes, including one defendant who has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm following ATF’s execution of a federal search warrant at the residence of a suspected murderer.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.