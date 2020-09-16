Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Wanetta M. Conway

Staff Report

Wanetta Conway

Wanetta M. Conway, age 98, passed peacefully in her sleep, September 10, 2020. She was born in Warren, Ohio on Christmas Day in 1921.

Wanetta lived in Ohio and Michigan until moving to Winter Park, Florida in 1969. She moved to The Villages in 1995 spending 23 years there until moving to Palm Coast in 2018.

Wanetta worked in the offices of an engineering supply firm until her retirement in 1992. Her spare time was taken up with bowling and bridge, excelling at both. She was also a highly regarded seamstress doing work for many Michigan and The Villages residents.

Wanetta is survived by her son, Gary (Shirley) Danford; her daughter, Victoria (Jon) Stout; her grandson Cody Stout. Also important in her life were many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Danford.

All who knew Wanetta would not be surprised that she requested no memorial, asking only for fond memories.

