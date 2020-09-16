Wednesday, September 16, 2020
We need to teach children that color doesn’t matter

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Seeing the damage that Black Lives Matter is doing to the country, I wonder if anyone has thought of the damage to our young people. Children do not see color. They see friends. What is this going to do to future generations for children to see this? The professional blacks hate this and are embarrassed by it. Allowing this hate group to hurt our children is wrong.  We need help with our education system desperately. The third grade sex education could not be more wrong. Parents need to go to schools and check this. We need to teach color does not matter it is the person who counts. BLM hate groups must be destroyed before they destroy our country. Reform is by the co-operation of the people.

Kathleen Cook
Village of Santiago

 

