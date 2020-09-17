8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases pop up in Villages-area

Eight more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases continued to be reported Thursday in and around The Villages.

Five of the latest fatalities were from Lake County, two lived in Sumter County and one was a Marion County resident. They were identified Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as:

74-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 10;

73-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 21;

76-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 28;

83-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 30;

71-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 31;

84-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 9;

86-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Aug. 15; and

78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 9.

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 593;

Leesburg up six for a total of 1,181;

Belleview up five for a total of 343;

Wildwood up three for a total of 403;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 284; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 142.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,137 cases – an increase of nine from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,1119 men, 996 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 197 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 471 in correctional facilities. There have been 64 deaths and 239 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 558 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (382), Bushnell (285, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Oxford (123), Webster (83), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (48), Sumterville (41) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 285 cases among 182 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 18,584 – increase of 83

Men: 8,133

Women: 10,176

Non-residents: 78

People listed as unknown: 197

Deaths: 485

Hospitalizations: 1,653

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,173 – increase of 36

Men: 3,307

Women: 3,681

Non-residents: 52

People listed as unknown: 133

Cases in long-term care facilities: 541

Cases in correctional facilities: 242

Deaths: 163

Hospitalizations: 519

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,787), Leesburg (1,181), Tavares (727), Eustis (563) and Mount Dora (555). The Villages also is reporting 30 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,274 – increase of 39

Men: 3,707

Women: 5,499

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 51

Cases in long-term care facilities: 939

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,212

Deaths: 258

Hospitalizations: 895

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,249), Summerfield (360), Belleview (343), Dunnellon (307) and Citra (177). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,417 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 674,456 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,255 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 666,507 are residents. A total of 44,570 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,009 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,247 deaths and 42,047 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.