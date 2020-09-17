Thursday, September 17, 2020
December 22, 1935 – September 12, 2020

Like a good neighbor, Conrad English was there. With a playful smile, sparking blue eyes and a charming demeanor, people were drawn to Conrad. He was always there to give a pat on the back and to make sure people understood their value. He was a consummate salesman, yet it came naturally to Conrad. The personality traits that are essential to success were inherent in him.

Conrad was raised in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and as a young boy he vividly remembers an extraordinary cross-country journey, from Mt. Pleasant to Grand Central Station, to meet his Uncle Charlie, who was returning from war, to drive back home in his Jeep. Conrad graduated from Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, where he later attended many conferences with the nuns to discuss his boys, but he felt he made good by serving on the school board. In college, Conrad played football at Central Michigan, and followed in his family’s footsteps by graduating with a teaching degree. He completed a two-year stint in the U.S. Army during peacetime, then became a high school business teacher and football coach.

Both business and politics were intriguing to Conrad. He served in many positions in local government, most notably twice as the mayor of Mount Pleasant. As a State Farm agent for 35 years, Conrad found his professional calling, and he was a trusted business advisor to many. A few years ago, State Farm rebranded with a new tagline, Here to Help Life Go Right. It’s fitting for Conrad because he knew how to live life well and be there for his friends and family.

Conrad never lived an idle life. In his younger days, he could be found golfing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, or boating. Early in retirement, Conrad made many happy memories at Torch Lake in Northern Michigan. Throughout retirement, he was always dressed, groomed and ready to tackle the day. He spent his time golfing with friends, tending to his yard, chatting with neighbors, playing dominos, reading voraciously, attending church, creating terms of endearment for almost everyone he knew, doing honey do’s for Nancy in exchange for her always-delicious cooking, doing office work until his final days, and even swimming with a herd of Water Buffalos (his men’s water aerobics club, known for belting out tunes as they exercised).

Most importantly, family and friends always felt his love. Conrad was a favorite son, true friend, great dad, and loving husband. Conrad is survived by wife, Nancy (Ahlich Perry) English of The Villages, FL; his children, Matt (Juanita) English of Mt. Pleasant, MI; Julia (Bob) Muscott of Milton, GA; Tim (Susan) English of Charlevoix, MI; and Doug (Pam) English of North Myrtle Beach, SC; his stepchildren, Steve (Amy) Perry of Dexter, MI; Laurie (Gary) Emmons of Kansas City, MO; and Kristie (Brian) Altonen of Kewadin, MI. Conrad is preceded in death by parents, Joseph English & Camille (Forrester) English. He is survived by his sisters, Joey (Bob) French of The Villages, FL; Molly (Ken) Lixey of Swartz Creek, MI; and Camey (Tom) Carter of The Villages, FL; along with the mother of his children, Dianna (Theisen) English, 14 grandchildren, and a growing brood of great grandchildren whose names he tried really hard to spell, pronounce and remember, and many nieces and nephews.

Conrad will be laid to rest next to beloved Great Uncles “Charlie & Foley” at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, MI. A gravesite memorial service for immediate family will take place at a later date.

