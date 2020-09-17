Driver arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School

A woman driving without a license was arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School.

Elvia Maria Ramirez Vega, 36, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of black Chevy Tahoe shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday when she pulled into the school’s parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had an expired license plate and a traffic stop was initiated at Huey Street and St. Clair Street after she left the school’s parking lot.

She presented the officer with a driver’s license from Mexico which had expired in 2008. She admitted she is living in the United States illegally and has never possessed a Florida driver’s license.

She was arrested on charge of driving without a license. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.