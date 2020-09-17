Fred Gabos, 87, went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, graduated from East New York Technical School, and earned a degree in electrical engineering from the City University of New York. Fred went on to work for the General Electric Company in Schenectady, NY in 1954 as a design engineer in the Large Motor & Generator Department. He eventually transitioned to sales and marketing where he spent the rest of his 36-year career.

It was at GE that he met Joan E. Carlow, whom he married in 1961. The couple raised their family on Ridge Road and were devoted parishioners of Saint Joseph Church in Scotia, NY. They moved to Robinson Road in Glenville before retiring in Summerfield, FL in 2008, where they joined St. Timothy Church. When not gardening, Fred was a self-taught student of the stock market, passionately tracking stock prices over the years.

Fred will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Joan; son Douglas Gabos (Rebecca); daughters, Deborah Gatta (John), Christine Mauriello (Thomas) and Linnette Bush; and nine grandchildren, David and Evelyn Gabos, Tyler and Teegan Gatta, Melissa, Keith and Macey Mauriello, and Kelsey and Colby Bush. Additionally, he is survived by his brother Mario Gabos (Maryse) and sisters Dolores Giugliano (Julie), Eleanor Monell (Bob) and Louise Fries (Stuart) and was predeceased by his parents Carmella and Silvio Gabos.