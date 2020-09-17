Fruitland Park woman nabbed after failing to scan items at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed Tuesday night after failing to scan $27.86 worth of items at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy spoke with an employee over the phone, who said that 41-year-old Bethann Delgado was at a self-checkout station and attempting to keep items in her cart without scanning them or paying for them.

The deputy arrived at the store’s exit and made contact with the employee, who pointed out Delgado. The deputy spoke with her and she at first claimed she had paid for the items, then admitted to not scanning several items “in an attempt to steal them,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy then searched Delgado and located a green leafy substance in her purse that tested positive for marijuana, the report says.

Delgado, who lives at 3205 Cross St. in Fruitland Park, was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with larceny/petit theft (third or subsequent offense) and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. She was released early Wednesday morning on $3,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.