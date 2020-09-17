Illinois golfer provides false phone number after shattering window in The Villages

An Illinois golfer provided a false phone number after shattering a window in The Villages.

A Villager contacted law enforcement shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday after a golfer shattered the living room window at a home on Hilton Head Boulevard, situated on Orange Blossom Hills Championship Golf Course on the Historic Side of The Villages. The neighbor said he looks after the home while his neighbors are out of state.

The neighbor caught up with the 52-year-old golfer from Chebanse, Ill. who provided a phone number which turned out to be false, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Illinois golfer admitted he accidentally broke the window. He also admitted to police he had given a false number to the neighbor.

He agreed to pay $110 in cash to the neighbor for the repair of the window.